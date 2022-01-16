Sunday Morning Spotlight: Sara Stewart from Unity Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Unity Gardens founder Sara Stewart stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate during 16 News Now Sunday Morning after earning some national recognition.

She won the Best of Earthkind award in December recognizing the way Unity Gardens makes a difference in our area for people facing food insecurity.

It came with a financial award that Stewart says will go toward helping fund materials and programs in their numerous growing, harvesting, and cooking classes.

Not only does this allow more opportunities for people to learn the real meaning of “farm to table” but it also gets rid of a lot of costs.

“Unity Gardens has some magic in that we attract people in with the fresh healthy food, but there’s so much more to see and hear there. Now we’re doing our classes, teaching people how to grow their own food,” Stewart said.

Classes will take place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. through March 16th at the Welcome Center and on Zoom.

