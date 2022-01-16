Sports cards and memorabilia show in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Collectors from all around came out to marvel at each other’s collections of jerseys, posters, and cards this weekend for the 8th Sports Cards and Memorabilia Show. Card Hoarders hosted the event at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Mishawaka.

Event organizer Shannon Shurn said the show is more than just seeing what everyone has to offer: it’s about the human connection.

“The biggest thing in doing this is networking. Networking is more important than any other thing because there’s so many people who want to be involved, but they don’t have the connectability to do that. So we created that here. I mean, just having a central location where people can come from every walk of life into this place, and we’re meeting some of the most amazing people,” said Shurn.

Card Hoarders host events every other month, and organizers say next month’s event is a trade day that will be geared toward networking for collectors.

