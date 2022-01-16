Advertisement

Six-game win streak snapped as Irish drop a close on to Virginia Tech

Notre Dame took its first loss of the calendar year Saturday, dropping a conference battle on...
Notre Dame took its first loss of the calendar year Saturday, dropping a conference battle on the road with Virginia Tech, 79-73.(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNDU) - Notre Dame took its first loss of the calendar year Saturday, dropping a conference battle on the road with Virginia Tech, 79-73.

Paul Atkinson Jr. led the way for the Irish with 19 points and 8 boards, but it wasn’t enough as Notre Dame saw an 8-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half in front of a hostile Hokie crowd.

Notre Dame played efficient ball and didn’t turn the ball over once in the first half; in the second, they just couldn’t get their shots to fall.

They’ll hope to turn the performance around quickly, as their next action comes in less than 48 hours. The Irish tip off at Howard on Martin Luther King Day at 2:30 PM.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after accident in Goshen
A LaGrange sixth grader has died after a four-year battle with cancer.
Jayden White passes away from cancer
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid
Zachary Jester
Elkhart man arrested after fleeing traffic stop and two crashes
Most of you have probably never heard of Tom Cullen. But Tom has been perhaps the most...
Longtime WNDU Executive Producer Tom Cullen says farewell

Latest News

Mabrey, Miles lead Notre Dame women’s hoops to first win of 2022
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey celebrates on the sideline with players Prentiss Hubb, center,...
Dominant 72-56 win over Clemson gives Irish six straight
Notre Dame's Blake Wesley (0) drives downcourt during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Blake Wesley named ACC Freshman of the Week for second time this season
Irish men’s basketball team finding momentum on offense