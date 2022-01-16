Six-game win streak snapped as Irish drop a close on to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNDU) - Notre Dame took its first loss of the calendar year Saturday, dropping a conference battle on the road with Virginia Tech, 79-73.

Paul Atkinson Jr. led the way for the Irish with 19 points and 8 boards, but it wasn’t enough as Notre Dame saw an 8-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half in front of a hostile Hokie crowd.

Notre Dame played efficient ball and didn’t turn the ball over once in the first half; in the second, they just couldn’t get their shots to fall.

They’ll hope to turn the performance around quickly, as their next action comes in less than 48 hours. The Irish tip off at Howard on Martin Luther King Day at 2:30 PM.

