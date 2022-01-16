Free boutique opens to help working professionals

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Women are empowering women - one outfit at a time.

Dress for Success Michiana and Saint Mary’s College teamed up to open a free boutique for working professionals in Michiana.

The boutique is in Holy Cross Hall at Saint Mary’s College.

“When you feel great, and you know you look great, you are going to walk into that interview and you are just going to nail it...We serve all women in the Michiana area. You either have to be working or job searching. You can come to Dress for Success and we can either assist with an interview outfit or if you need professional clothes for your work week, we assist with that as well,” said Founder of Dress for Success Michiana Sherry Klein.

The store opened in May.

“We’re really known throughout the United States and worldwide, as providing women with professional work attire and interview clothing. So that’s really where we got our start,” Klein said.

Students at the three campuses are also welcome to check it out.

“I know as a first gen and being at Saint Mary’s, professional attire is very expensive. So hearing about this organization is definitely life changing, not only for me, but for many students here,” said Iscl Herrera, student at Saint Mary’s College.

There are walk-in hours for students, but those in the community need to make an appointment.

They will then review your paperwork and will match you with the right stylist.

“When I had my interview, there was a woman in here at the time. She had just finished up and seemed so happy with what she had chosen. It was just great to see that smile on someone’s face,” said Herrera.

Women also receive development tools - can attend workshops - and have opportunities to network with other women.

