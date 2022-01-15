Trash pickup in South Bend shifting schedule next week in order to observe MLK Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means your trash pickup will be delayed if you live in South Bend.

There will be no trash pickup on Monday. Areas normally serviced on Monday will instead be picked up on Tuesday. And that will be the pattern for the rest of the week, as listed below:

– Monday, January 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed, no trash pickup

– Tuesday, January 18: Areas normally serviced on Monday

– Wednesday, January 19: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

– Thursday, January 20: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

– Friday, January 21: Areas normally serviced on Thursday

City offices will also be closed for the holiday.

