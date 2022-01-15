Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 94 Business Loop in St. Joseph, Mich., to close for bridge repairs next week

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Interstate 94 Business Loop in St. Joseph, Mich., will be closed for bridge repairs starting next week.

The loop will be closed between Vail Court and Lakeshore Drive. Traffic will be detoured on Hilltop Road and M-63.

The interstate is expected to be closed until Feb. 25.

