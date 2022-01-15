TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 94 Business Loop in St. Joseph, Mich., to close for bridge repairs next week

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Interstate 94 Business Loop in St. Joseph, Mich., will be closed for bridge repairs starting next week.

The loop will be closed between Vail Court and Lakeshore Drive. Traffic will be detoured on Hilltop Road and M-63.

The interstate is expected to be closed until Feb. 25.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.