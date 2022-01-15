Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from January 14th
These are Friday night’s games featuring Michiana teams:
INDIANA BOYS
Concord 44, Plymouth 41
Elkhart 63, Bremen 50
Warsaw 48, Goshen 47
Penn 62, Jimtown 36
John Glenn 59, South Bend St. Joseph 44
Knox at LaVille, PPD
Chesterton 69, Laporte 44
Wabash 58, Manchester 53
Valparaiso 76, Michigan City 70
Mishawaka at Wawasee, PPD
South Bend Riley 48, New Prairie 45
North Judson 59, Winamac 47
NorthWood 49, Northridge 48
Tippecanoe Valley 59, Rochester 36
South Bend Washington 73, South Bend Adams 70
INDIANA GIRLS
Marian 87, South Bend Clay 30
Triton 71, Culver 34
Valparaiso 60, Michigan City 35
MICHIGAN BOYS
Niles Brandywine 48, Buchanan 47
Schoolcraft 76, Constantine 39
New Buffalo 102, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 50
Three Rivers 47, Sturgis 45
Edwardsburg 66, Vicksburg 46
MICHIGAN GIRLS
Schoolcraft 41, Constantine 25
Sturgis 33, Three Rivers 24
Edwardsburg 64, Vicksburg 26
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights res erved.