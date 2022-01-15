Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from January 14th

By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
These are Friday night’s games featuring Michiana teams:

INDIANA BOYS

Concord 44, Plymouth 41

Elkhart 63, Bremen 50

Warsaw 48, Goshen 47

Penn 62, Jimtown 36

John Glenn 59, South Bend St. Joseph 44

Knox at LaVille, PPD

Chesterton 69, Laporte 44

Wabash 58, Manchester 53

Valparaiso 76, Michigan City 70

Mishawaka at Wawasee, PPD

South Bend Riley 48, New Prairie 45

North Judson 59, Winamac 47

NorthWood 49, Northridge 48

Tippecanoe Valley 59, Rochester 36

South Bend Washington 73, South Bend Adams 70

INDIANA GIRLS

Marian 87, South Bend Clay 30

Triton 71, Culver 34

Valparaiso 60, Michigan City 35

MICHIGAN BOYS

Niles Brandywine 48, Buchanan 47

Schoolcraft 76, Constantine 39

New Buffalo 102, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 50

Three Rivers 47, Sturgis 45

Edwardsburg 66, Vicksburg 46

MICHIGAN GIRLS

Schoolcraft 41, Constantine 25

Sturgis 33, Three Rivers 24

Edwardsburg 64, Vicksburg 26

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

