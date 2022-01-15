Pet Vet: Kidney Failure in Pets

(WNDU) - Pets have many of the same internal organs as we do, and kidneys are no exception, but what do they do, and how do we know if there is a problem?

To help you stay tuned in to your pet’s kidney health, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us with some helpful advice.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.