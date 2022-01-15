One dead after accident in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after an accident in Goshen.

It happened yesterday afternoon at the Goshen Church of God.

A truck---driven by Thomas Nagle---arrived at the church to deliver food to the food pantry.

73-year-old Jack Hurd was attempting to direct the truck when Nagle’s foot left the brake pedal and hit the gas.

The truck lurched onto the patio and pinned Hurd against the building.

Paramedics attempted life saving measures, but he died on scene.

