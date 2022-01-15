Advertisement

Niles Scream Park to award college scholarships to local high school seniors

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A place known for screams is also fulfilling dreams!

The Niles Haunted House Board of Directors is awarding college scholarships to local high school seniors.

The board is awarding $500 to three Niles High School seniors and one senior at Brandywine High School. Another scholarship will be given to a senior at one of the following high schools: Brandywine High School, Buchanan High School, Dowagiac High School, Edwardsburg High School, Lakeshore High School or Niles High School.

The scholarships are in memory of different community members, and they have varying qualifications. But for all the awards, community service is a must.

For more information, please contact your school guidance counselor and ask for the applicable scholarship application.

