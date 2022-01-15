Jayden White passes away from cancer

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaGrange sixth grader has died after a four-year battle with cancer.

Jayden White died Wednesday morning surrounded by his parents.

His teacher said the school community is devastated.

Recently, his community held a parade for him and helped pay for Jayden to visit some of the country’s biggest cities.

Jayden was just 12 years old.

