Jayden White passes away from cancer
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaGrange sixth grader has died after a four-year battle with cancer.
Jayden White died Wednesday morning surrounded by his parents.
His teacher said the school community is devastated.
Recently, his community held a parade for him and helped pay for Jayden to visit some of the country’s biggest cities.
Jayden was just 12 years old.
