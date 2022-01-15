COVID-19 testing company temporarily closing sites due to consumer complaints

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A COVID-19 testing company has buckled under the weight of the omicron surge.

The Illinois-based Center for COVID Control today closed some 300 facilities across the nation. The center was in the process of setting up a clinic in South Bend at 2010 Ironwood Circle.

Plans call for the company to reopen Jan. 22 after additional staff training. The center went from handling 8,000 tests a day to 80,000.

Several centers for COVID Control facilities were ordered closed in Massachusetts following consumer complaints. There, the company is accused of operating without a license, ad failing to provide test results. It is under investigation for potentially being a scam to obtain the personal information of patients.

“With the local sites, we, the one we got yesterday, we’re hearing situations people will actually, they’ll be standing in line, waiting to go in and get their test, and they’ll get a text telling them their test results are already available. Not even had the test yet,” said Nick Walz, the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana.

Walz says northern Indiana had had its share of pop-up clinic complaints. The staff at a clinic under a different company name was recently criticized for long test result wait times, and for having unmasked employees.

Officials say the search for a legitimate test provider should always begin with your primary care physician, or with a list of providers on Indiana’s Our Shot website.

