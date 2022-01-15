2nd Chance: Holly Berry

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.

Meet Holly Berry! She’s 12-weeks-old and lives in a foster home. She’s good with other cats and is very playful.

If you want to adopt Holly Berry or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.