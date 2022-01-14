Safe Haven Baby Box installed at South Bend fire station

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Moms in crisis now have a safe way to surrender their baby anonymously in South Bend.

A Safe Haven Baby Box was blessed and dedicated today at Fire Station #11 on N. Bendix Drive in South Bend.

The Indiana Safe Haven Law allows for the anonymous drop-off of babies at any fire station or hospital. It’s the 93rd box of its kind in the U.S.

The founder, Monica Kelsey, who was an abandoned baby herself, says South Bend was an easy choice.

“We’ve had a lot of coverage in this area of abandoned babies, so I think South Bend is a pretty good city to have one, especially with the size of South Bend,” Kelsey says.

The box ensures abandoned babies are safely found within five minutes.

