Pokagon Band makes annual payments to South Bend for 2021

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Business appears to be good at South Bend’s Four Winds Casino.

The Pokagon Band has made its annual payments to the city of South Bend for 2021. A $1.4 million check sent to the City Redevelopment Commission represents one percent of casino revenues. The same payment for the pandemic plagued by 2020 was $949,000.

City officials are putting together plans to spend the money on things like job training, childcare, and immigration support. Those spending priorities will be identified through the budget process.

