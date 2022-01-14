Advertisement

Mabrey, Miles lead Notre Dame women’s hoops to first win of 2022

(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:02 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, NC. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team earned their first win of the calendar year on Thursday night, taking down conference opponent Wake Forest on the road 74-64.

Dara Mabrey led the team with a personal season-high 22 points, and Olivia Miles turned in a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists. Notre Dame dominated early and throughout, save for a final frame where they were outscored by 14 after letting their collective foot off of the gas.

The Irish return home to play Sunday against #21 North Carolina at Purcell Pavilion; tipoff is scheduled for 1 PM.

