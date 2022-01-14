Advertisement

Loved ones remember victims of deadly car fire

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - A loved one is remembering her fiancé after a fatal car fire last week in Dowagiac.

The two victims - 27-year-old Electra May Sutfin and 28-year-old Chloe Clink - died in the parking lot at Castle Inn and Suites.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department said the pair went to visit friends at the hotel where the car got stuck.

The department also said the two stayed in the vehicle, while leaving the engine running.

However, Chloe’s finance, who goes by Tiffany Clink, has a different recollection.

She said they all lived at the hotel.

She, Chloe, Electra, and Electra’s boyfriend Rodger, were reportedly all hanging out.

Hours later, Chloe apparently helped Electra and Rodger move their car.

“And he had gotten out to push from the back and I guess Chloe got in the front seat to like ... the engine and try to get it to go forward and all that,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany noticed it was taking a while, and said she eventually went outside to make sure everything was okay.

“I seen cop cars and fire departments and what looked like to be a white car that had been on fire,” she said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the fire department got a call about an explosion and fire. After the fire died down, they noticed two bodies in the front seat.

They also said the tailpipe was blocked with snow.

At last check, authorities believe the two victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“I’m still distraught. It’s hard to do anything. I tried to start a new job and I couldn’t do it,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany said Chloe always put others first and was a kind and loving person.

“She was the one person that was there for me when no one else was,” said Tiffany.

Rodger reportedly passed out during the incident, and therefore was unable to help rescue the two women.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police investigating an overnight shooting in the 1900 block of Marine Street.
Three injured in South Bend shooting
50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts...
Stevensville restaurant co-owner charged with criminal sexual misconduct, kidnapping appears in court
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
The winter weather season is off to a deadly start after heavy snow last week in Cass County...
UPDATE: Victims of deadly car fire in Cass County identified
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office closing Corrections lobby due to COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Gov. Whitmer urges Michiganders to get health coverage before Jan. 15 open enrollment deadline