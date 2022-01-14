Loved ones remember victims of deadly car fire

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - A loved one is remembering her fiancé after a fatal car fire last week in Dowagiac.

The two victims - 27-year-old Electra May Sutfin and 28-year-old Chloe Clink - died in the parking lot at Castle Inn and Suites.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department said the pair went to visit friends at the hotel where the car got stuck.

The department also said the two stayed in the vehicle, while leaving the engine running.

However, Chloe’s finance, who goes by Tiffany Clink, has a different recollection.

She said they all lived at the hotel.

She, Chloe, Electra, and Electra’s boyfriend Rodger, were reportedly all hanging out.

Hours later, Chloe apparently helped Electra and Rodger move their car.

“And he had gotten out to push from the back and I guess Chloe got in the front seat to like ... the engine and try to get it to go forward and all that,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany noticed it was taking a while, and said she eventually went outside to make sure everything was okay.

“I seen cop cars and fire departments and what looked like to be a white car that had been on fire,” she said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the fire department got a call about an explosion and fire. After the fire died down, they noticed two bodies in the front seat.

They also said the tailpipe was blocked with snow.

At last check, authorities believe the two victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“I’m still distraught. It’s hard to do anything. I tried to start a new job and I couldn’t do it,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany said Chloe always put others first and was a kind and loving person.

“She was the one person that was there for me when no one else was,” said Tiffany.

Rodger reportedly passed out during the incident, and therefore was unable to help rescue the two women.

