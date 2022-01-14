Advertisement

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb shares remarks about Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations and leaders are coming together to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. in light of the holiday Monday.

Today, at the Indiana Statehouse, Governor Eric Holcomb was joined by leaders from the Civil Rights Commission, The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Commission, and The Indiana Black Expo to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy.

“We’re not pausing, we’re not stopping, we are actively honoring Dr. Kings light and his life and the legacy that comes with it,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Today was the 31st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, and Governor Holcomb spoke about MLK’s legacy and what it looks like today.

“He once, most famously asked, ‘What are you doing for others?’ Somewhat of a simple question, but it requires a lot of inner introspection and evaluation about where you are on your walk,” said Holcomb.

Leaders stated that the question, “What can I do for others?” is just as important today as it was when it was first posed by Dr. King.

“To me his light has just grown brighter. It’s truly that beacon that doesn’t dim,” said Holcomb.

The celebration featured presentations from Building Blocks Academy and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission to show the impact that Dr. King’s words and legacy still have today.

“His actions spoke much louder than his words and his words are timeless, obviously,” said Holcomb.

