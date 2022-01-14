Gov. Whitmer urges Michiganders to get health coverage before Jan. 15 open enrollment deadline

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging residents to get health coverage before the open enrollment deadline.

Residents have until Saturday, Jan. 15, to get low or no-cost health insurance for themselves and their families.

Some residents who miss the open enrollment deadline may qualify for a special enrollment period if they experience a qualifying life change. But the next opportunity to enroll will be November 2022, with coverage beginning in January 2023.

To review plans, visit healthcare.gov or call 800-318-2596.

