First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder This Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to lower 30s during the day. We have a few flurries early along with a few light snow showers to the south and west late this evening. Temperatures begin to drop after the sun goes down. Turning cold late. High of 30.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the teens by the morning. Turning cold late with a few light snow showers possible to the south and west. Other than that, we remain snow free through the weekend. Low of 13.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies begin the day with skies clearing out by the late afternoon. It remains cold and breezy at times. Highs in the lower 20s along with wind chills in the lower teens. High of 21.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds. We likely begin the day in the single digits with highs back in the upper 20s by the afternoon. High of 28.

LONGE RANGE: We are back into the lower 30s for the first part of next week with a few lake effect snow showers possible. Better chances for snow come by next weekend as more arctic air looks poised to move back into Michiana. We will keep an eye on the end of January and the beginning of February for more cold and snow.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, January 13th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 40

Thursday’s Low: 25

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

