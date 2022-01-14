Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder This Weekend

A snowstorm has spared Michiana over the weekend but the cold will return into early next week. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast heading into another weekend are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to lower 30s during the day. We have a few flurries early along with a few light snow showers to the south and west late this evening. Temperatures begin to drop after the sun goes down. Turning cold late. High of 30.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the teens by the morning. Turning cold late with a few light snow showers possible to the south and west. Other than that, we remain snow free through the weekend. Low of 13.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies begin the day with skies clearing out by the late afternoon. It remains cold and breezy at times. Highs in the lower 20s along with wind chills in the lower teens. High of 21.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds. We likely begin the day in the single digits with highs back in the upper 20s by the afternoon. High of 28.

LONGE RANGE: We are back into the lower 30s for the first part of next week with a few lake effect snow showers possible. Better chances for snow come by next weekend as more arctic air looks poised to move back into Michiana. We will keep an eye on the end of January and the beginning of February for more cold and snow.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, January 13th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 40

Thursday’s Low: 25

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police investigating an overnight shooting in the 1900 block of Marine Street.
Three injured in South Bend shooting
50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts...
Stevensville restaurant co-owner charged with criminal sexual misconduct, kidnapping appears in court
$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Elkhart County
Folks are fuming online after a man convicted of killing a Mishawaka cop is released after...
Man convicted of killing Mishawaka cop cut loose after serving 12 years of 31-year sentence
Lt. Tim Williams has spent nearly 20 years as a D.A.R.E. officer and will retire after a...
Longtime D.A.R.E. officer to retire after 34-year police career

Latest News

WNDU Dress Up Your Pet Day
WNDU Dress Up Your Pet Day
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder This Weekend
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Abby
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Abby
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Back below freezing into Friday morning