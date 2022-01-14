Advertisement

Far-right’s ‘Baked Alaska’ gets 30 days in jail over assault

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020...
Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020 incident in Scottsdale.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A far-right social media personality who calls himself “Baked Alaska” was sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor convictions arising from an encounter in which authorities say he shot pepper spray at an employee at an Arizona bar.

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020 incident in Scottsdale.

He faces unrelated charges over his presence in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

In another unrelated case, Gionet was charged with misdemeanors for allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in 2020 outside the Arizona Capitol.

His attorney, Zachary Thornley, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police investigating an overnight shooting in the 1900 block of Marine Street.
Three injured in South Bend shooting
50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts...
Stevensville restaurant co-owner charged with criminal sexual misconduct, kidnapping appears in court
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
The winter weather season is off to a deadly start after heavy snow last week in Cass County...
UPDATE: Victims of deadly car fire in Cass County identified
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission

Latest News

Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office closing Corrections lobby due to COVID-19
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden Administration's efforts to mandate COVID-19 vaccines...
Supreme Court blocks large business vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Gov. Whitmer urges Michiganders to get health coverage before Jan. 15 open enrollment deadline