Elkhart man arrested after fleeing traffic stop and two crashes

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A police pursuit ends with two crashes and an arrest in Mishawaka.

Just before 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Master Trooper Geoffrey Gruber stopped a gray 2013 Jeep for speeding on the US 20 Bypass in the area of Beech Road.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 27-year-old Zachary Jester of Elkhart, Indiana, initially pulled over, but sped-off when Gruber approached the vehicle.

Heading westbound, Jester led Gruber on a pursuit down several side streets, until Jester ran a red light and crashed into a 2008 GMC Acadia at the Intersection of Ironwood Drive and Mishawaka Avenue.

Jester continued to flee south on Ironwood before crashing into a fence in the 2300 block of Lincolnway.

Jester then fled the scene on foot, but was quickly taken into custody after trying to get into the backseat of a locked car that was passing by.

It was then discovered that Jester had his 2-year-old son in the backseat of the car, restrained improperly.

Further investigation showed that Jester had seven active warrants out of Elkhart County and one active arrest warrant out of Whitley County.

Jester was arrested and transported to the St. Joseph County Jail for his eight previous warrants, and new charges of:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Child Endangerment, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Driving While Suspended-Prior, and Reckless Driving.

