Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office closing Corrections lobby due to COVID-19

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is closing its Corrections lobby due to COVID-19.

The closure goes into effect on Friday, Jan. 14. The general public will not be allowed inside.

Anyone who wants to visit an inmate or place money on their account can do so virtually. For more information on how to do that, please read the press release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office posted below.

Press Release from Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office:

For the safety of our staff and the community, due to COVID-19, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is closing the Corrections lobby until further notice, effective tomorrow, January 14, 2022. The general public will not be allowed inside the Corrections Facility. For assistance, please call 574-891-2100; Option 1. Our staff will assist you in determining whether an appointment is needed or if your request can be processed via fax or e-mail.

Family and friends who wish to visit an inmate can go to https://securustech.net/video-products/ index.html to set up a video visit from home. Family and friends who wish to place money on an inmate’s account can go to https://deposits.jailatm.com/webdeposits/.

Professionals who wish to visit with an inmate electronically, can contact Capt. David Lanzen at dlanzen@elkhartcountysheriff.com or 574-891-2100.

A follow-up announcement will be provided when the Corrections lobby re-opens to the general public.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates your flexibility and continued support.

