Advertisement

Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office closing Corrections lobby due to COVID-19

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is closing its Corrections lobby due to COVID-19.

The closure goes into effect on Friday, Jan. 14. The general public will not be allowed inside.

Anyone who wants to visit an inmate or place money on their account can do so virtually. For more information on how to do that, please read the press release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office posted below.

Press Release from Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office:

For the safety of our staff and the community, due to COVID-19, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is closing the Corrections lobby until further notice, effective tomorrow, January 14, 2022. The general public will not be allowed inside the Corrections Facility.  For assistance, please call 574-891-2100; Option 1.  Our staff will assist you in determining whether an appointment is needed or if your request can be processed via fax or e-mail.

Family and friends who wish to visit an inmate can go to https://securustech.net/video-products/ index.html to set up a video visit from home. Family and friends who wish to place money on an inmate’s account can go to https://deposits.jailatm.com/webdeposits/.

Professionals who wish to visit with an inmate electronically, can contact Capt. David Lanzen at dlanzen@elkhartcountysheriff.com or 574-891-2100.

A follow-up announcement will be provided when the Corrections lobby re-opens to the general public.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates your flexibility and continued support.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police investigating an overnight shooting in the 1900 block of Marine Street.
Three injured in South Bend shooting
50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts...
Stevensville restaurant co-owner charged with criminal sexual misconduct, kidnapping appears in court
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
The winter weather season is off to a deadly start after heavy snow last week in Cass County...
UPDATE: Victims of deadly car fire in Cass County identified
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Gov. Whitmer urges Michiganders to get health coverage before Jan. 15 open enrollment deadline
Business appears to be good at South Bend's Four Winds Casino.
Pokagon Band makes annual payments to South Bend for 2021
Folks are fuming online after a man convicted of killing a Mishawaka cop is released after...
Man convicted of killing Mishawaka cop cut loose after serving 12 years of 31-year sentence
WNIT recently did an extensive interview with Mr. Bryant for a documentary shown in September....
Local historian John Charles Bryant passes away at age 84