18th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicks off in Niles

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 18th annual Hunter Ice Festival returns to downtown Niles on Friday.

Five ice carvers will transform more than 180 blocks of ice into art.

There will be interactive pieces like ice ping pong and corn hole.

“It’s amazing, it’s magic,” said Justin Flagel, vice chair of Niles Main Street. “It’s a block of ice and then a minute later it’s something else. It’s really cool.”

The Fire and Ice carving will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Riverfront Park.

The Frigid 5K will take place Saturday morning.

The Speed Carving competition will take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“And then of course there’s just lots of great things in Niles to check out,” Flagel said. “We’ve got great restaurants, great shops [and] a lot of great fun.”

The Hunter Ice Festival runs January 14-16.

