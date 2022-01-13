Advertisement

Valley RV & Camping Show returns to Century Center

By Melissa Stephens
Jan. 13, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a new RV for your next adventure on the road, head to the Century Center in South Bend.

The Valley RV & Camping Show is underway.

New RVs from different manufacturers are on display, and dealers are on hand answering questions.

Whether you’re looking for an entry level RV, or a big fifth wheel, experts say now is the time to buy.

“If you’re in the market for a new RV, get out, find something and get it ordered right away,” said Matt Rose, show director. “Inventories are a little bit tight, just like most industries are. But if you get out and find something, get it on order, you can still get it in plenty of time to go camping with your family this summer.”

The Valley RV & Camping Show will take place Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults, and kids 15 and under get in for free.

