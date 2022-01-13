Advertisement

Three injured in South Bend shooting

South Bend Police investigating an overnight shooting in the 1900 block of Marine Street.
South Bend Police investigating an overnight shooting in the 1900 block of Marine Street.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting.

South Bend Police were called to the 1900 block of Marine Street around 2:30 Thursday morning.

They found three people shot, but in stable conditions. One of the victims had more serious injuries than the other two.

The Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating. If you have any information, call the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

