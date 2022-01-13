Stevensville restaurant co-owner charged with criminal sexual misconduct, kidnapping appears in court

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The co-owner of a Stevensville restaurant was back in court Wednesday after being charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello appeared in-person at the Berrien County Courthouse for a pre-exam conference. He currently faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of kidnapping.

It’s a case the court decided to reopen after a former employee accused Santaniello of inviting his employees to his home after work and not allowing them to leave under their own will. In light of those accusations, dozens of victims have come forward.

Bond has been set to $250,000. Santaniello is due back in court for a preliminary exam conference next week.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.