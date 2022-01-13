Advertisement

Riley High School girl wrestler headed to State Finals on Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - History will be made on Friday, as Riley High School’s first girl wrestler will participate in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals.

Freshman Nyisha Gindelberger was recognized for all her accomplishments Thursday morning. She advanced to the State Finals after placing second in Regionals. The State Finals are taking place at Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo. Wrestling begins at 12 p.m.

Her advice to other young ladies?

“Don’t settle for nothing less,” Nyisha says. “Keep fighting for what you want. If you want to make it to State and be another female high school wrestler or go to college or the Olympics, keep on going. Don’t ever give up.”

From all of us here at WNDU, good luck! We will be cheering for you!

