Advertisement

Michigan State Police discuss disparities in traffic stops

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police officers are raising the bar when it comes to policing.

The agency held a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about a 2020 independent study regarding traffic stops.

The study was conducted by researchers at the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University.

The purpose of the study was to see if racial and ethnic disparities existed.

Report findings showed troopers disproportionally pulled over African Americans, especially during the day.

“And so we started by benchmarking MSP traffic stops against Census estimates. Here we found African American drivers were more likely to be stopped then we would have expected based on their representation in the population across Michigan. Hispanic and Asian drivers, on the other hand, were significantly less likely to be stopped by MSP troopers then we would have expected,” said Dr. Scott Wolfe, with MSU School of Criminal Justice.

The report also found that African Americans and Hispanics were more likely than Whites to be arrested after traffic stops.

“It’s really important, imperative, to understand the difference between disparity and discrimination. Disparity is an observed difference in the proportion of traffic stops involving a specific group of people, compared to that groups representation in another source of data.  Discrimination, on the other hand, involves a police officer intentionally targeting and stopping a racial and ethnic minority driver,” said Wolfe.

Michigan leaders applauded MSP for its transparency.

“Michiganders deserve unbiased policing, transparency and accountably from their state police and that is what they are going to get,” said Col. Joe Gasper, Director with Michigan State Police.

MSP made clear that this report “is not a commentary on the integrity of individual troopers, who are steadfastly committed to serving everyone with dignity and respect.”

The agency is now developing a five-point plan to address the issue; and will make data more available from an internal dashboard.

“As part of that plan, we will hire an independent expert to review MSP policies and recommend systematic changes. We will also equip all troopers with body cameras, integrate cultural awareness training...and launch statewide listening and learning engagements with leaders from communities of color,” said Gasper.

MSP also said law enforcement agencies across the country need to take a “hard look at internal and external standards for policing.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
University of Notre Dame named in class action financial aid suit
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission
The winter weather season is off to a deadly start after heavy snow last week in Cass County...
UPDATE: Victims of deadly car fire in Cass County identified
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Pockets of morning fog Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Pockets of morning fog Thursday
50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts...
Stevensville restaurant co-owner charged with criminal sexual misconduct, kidnapping appears in court
Police say 37-year-old Dwand Carter faces two counts of open murder, one count of felon in...
Man charged in Benton Harbor double homicide appears in court
Lt. Tim Williams has spent nearly 20 years as a D.A.R.E. officer and will retire after a...
Longtime D.A.R.E. officer to retire after 34-year police career