Man charged in Benton Harbor double homicide appears in court

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A man facing charges related to a Benton Harbor shooting that left two people dead on Christmas Eve appears in court Wednesday.

Police say 37-year-old Dwand Carter faces two counts of open murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from the allegations that Carter shot and killed a 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man back on Dec. 24, 2021.

Carter is being held on a $1 million bond. A preliminary examination has been set for next week. That’s when Carter will be due back in court.

