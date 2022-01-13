Advertisement

Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9,...
FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Police say they are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.

He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police investigating an overnight shooting in the 1900 block of Marine Street.
Three injured in South Bend shooting
50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts...
Stevensville restaurant co-owner charged with criminal sexual misconduct, kidnapping appears in court
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
The winter weather season is off to a deadly start after heavy snow last week in Cass County...
UPDATE: Victims of deadly car fire in Cass County identified
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Mother of 3 children found dead in Calif. apartment charged with murder
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges
The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the...
Intentional killings of police officers reached 20-year high in 2021, FBI says