Indiana Dept. of Health running out of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

(Louisiana Department of Health)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health says it has depleted its inventory of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests and does not expect any additional deliveries for the foreseeable future due to a national shortage.

This comes after the health department started limiting rapid tests last week at state and local health department testing sites to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older due to the shortage.

The health department is asking testing sites to use PCR tests when their inventory runs out and tell patients that they can attempt to secure a rapid test through a private provider, such as a pharmacy. You can also attempt to purchase OTC rapid test kits from area retailers (if available).

The health department is also asking patients to not utilize emergency departments for the sole purpose of getting tested for COVID-19.

To find a local testing site, click here.

Symptomatic individuals should continue to stay home while waiting for test results, and positive individuals with symptoms should stay home for at least 5 full days and until they are fever-free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and symptoms are improving.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

