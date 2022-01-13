First Alert Forecast: Cloudy with a Few Isolated Snow Showers Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Cloudy and calm with temperatures rising back into the lower to middle 30s by the afternoon. Winds will shift out of the north and create the chance for a few isolated lake effect snow showers along the lakeshore. These will occur later in the evening and in the overnight hours. High of 35.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated lake effect snow showers during the evening. No accumulation is expected. Low of 22.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with clouds increasing during the afternoon as the snowstorm passes off to the west. A few isolated snow showers are possible through the evening and overnight hours. Most of Michiana does not see anything and no accumulation is expected. High of 28.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers to begin the day with some more sunshine breaking out later in the day. It will remain cold as highs with highs in the lower 20s. High of 21.

LONGE RANGE: Some sunshine will be likely on Sunday before more chances of snow showers through next week. Not a ton of accumulation expected with highs right in the middle 30s. Then we see a better chance for snow as we head into next weekend. Behind that we see the cold air flow into Michiana. This will likely last into the beginning of February.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, January 12th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 37

Wednesday’s Low: 28

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.0″

