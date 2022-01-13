Dominant 72-56 win over Clemson gives Irish six straight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was never really close on Wednesday night.

The Irish student section was packed to the gills a day after head coach Mike Brey stood on campus dining hall tables to bolster student support. It certainly seemed to work.

Notre Dame got out to a double-digit lead within the first five minutes of the game in front of a raucous crowd. Dane Goodwin -- who led the team with 21 points going 8-10 from the field -- put up 8 on perfect shooting within the first ten minutes. & within the first 15, it was evident that barring a substantial collapse, this game would belong to Notre Dame, who coasted to a 72-56 win.

Freshman Blake Wesley bounced back from a less-than-stellar first half -- in which he shot 25% and turned the ball over three times -- to posting 20 points on 42% shooting, and draining a pair of threes deep in the game to provide additional nails in the Clemson casket.

The win pushes the Irish to 4-1 in the ACC, and a perfect 7-0 at home this season. After the game, Brey joked he might crowd-surf in Purcell Pavilion by season’s end if things keep going the way they have.

Notre Dame fans will have to wait a bit to see if that comes to fruition; the team’s next game is away from home Saturday, January 13th at Virginia Tech. That’s the start of a three-game road stretch that also features an MLK Day matchup at Howard University and a trip to the KFC Yum! Center to see the Louisville Cardinals.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.