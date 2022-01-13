Advertisement

Dominant 72-56 win over Clemson gives Irish six straight

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey celebrates on the sideline with players Prentiss Hubb, center, and Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was never really close on Wednesday night.

The Irish student section was packed to the gills a day after head coach Mike Brey stood on campus dining hall tables to bolster student support. It certainly seemed to work.

Notre Dame got out to a double-digit lead within the first five minutes of the game in front of a raucous crowd. Dane Goodwin -- who led the team with 21 points going 8-10 from the field -- put up 8 on perfect shooting within the first ten minutes. & within the first 15, it was evident that barring a substantial collapse, this game would belong to Notre Dame, who coasted to a 72-56 win.

Freshman Blake Wesley bounced back from a less-than-stellar first half -- in which he shot 25% and turned the ball over three times -- to posting 20 points on 42% shooting, and draining a pair of threes deep in the game to provide additional nails in the Clemson casket.

The win pushes the Irish to 4-1 in the ACC, and a perfect 7-0 at home this season. After the game, Brey joked he might crowd-surf in Purcell Pavilion by season’s end if things keep going the way they have.

Notre Dame fans will have to wait a bit to see if that comes to fruition; the team’s next game is away from home Saturday, January 13th at Virginia Tech. That’s the start of a three-game road stretch that also features an MLK Day matchup at Howard University and a trip to the KFC Yum! Center to see the Louisville Cardinals.

