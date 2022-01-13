Anthony Adams House Gala bringing Sugar Ray Leonard to Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) -A non-for-profit in Michigan City that’s working to keep families together and protect children who have run away from home, is bringing in boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard as the keynote speaker for their first annual ‘Their Second Home’ gala.

The Anthony Adams House is hosting a Gala in February headlined by keynote speaker and Hall of Fame boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

The organization is hoping this gala can raise some more awareness and support for projects like the one where they’re turning a house in Michigan City into a shelter for homeless and runaway teens.

“I was one of those youth. I was a runaway youth,” said Anthony Adams House founder Candice Nelson.

She says she knows just how dangerous life on the streets can be as a teen.

She also knows how tough it is to make that decision to leave home.

“When I went through it, I wished that there was a program like this. A third person that can come on in and put some services in place. So, that’s what we are first,” she said.

Nelson says they focus on alternative housing for runaway or homeless teens in case the reasons that led them to leaving have yet to be resolved at home.

Still, preventing youth homelessness and keeping families together is a top priority.

“We try to look at it with the perspective of, do you want your kid running away from home and possibly not seeing your kid ever again,” Nelson said.

She listed some reasons teens can end up experiencing homelessness, which can include drug and alcohol abuse in the home, a parent who won’t accept their child’s sexual orientation, and even neglect.

Nelson says she started Anthony Adams House in 2016 in honor of her father who passed a year earlier.

Now she’s enlisting the help of his favorite boxer Sugar Ray Leonard who will be a keynote speaker at the first annual ‘Their Second Home’ gala.

“Some of that hurt and pain that I went through still followed me, but then there’s the other side of doing all of this in honor of my father. I wish he could see this. I wish he was here,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s father used to work at the company that is now one of his daughter’s biggest supporters, NIPSCO.

A spokesperson told me they’re a sponsor for the gala because they see the positive impact Nelson is bringing in the community more than anything else.

“It really excites me to see such a young person who is so passionate, motivated, and driven for her organization,” said Denise Conlon from NIPSCO public affairs.

The gala will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12th at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.

Tickets are available on eventbrite.

If you’re interested in purchasing a whole table or to be a sponsor, reach out to Nelson directly at 219-214-6505 or through email: candice.nelson@aa-house.org.

The Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame is co-sponsoring the event alongside NIPSCO.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.