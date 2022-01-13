$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Hoosier Lottery retailer in Elkhart County sold a Powerball ticket worth $2 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #32572 located at 25960 C.R. 20. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday are: 12-21-22-30-33 with the Powerball of 24.

The Powerball estimated jackpot is now $48 million for the Saturday, Jan. 15, drawing.

