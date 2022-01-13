Advertisement

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Elkhart County

$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?
$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?(WBTV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Hoosier Lottery retailer in Elkhart County sold a Powerball ticket worth $2 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #32572 located at 25960 C.R. 20. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday are: 12-21-22-30-33 with the Powerball of 24.

The Powerball estimated jackpot is now $48 million for the Saturday, Jan. 15, drawing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
South Bend Police investigating an overnight shooting in the 1900 block of Marine Street.
Three injured in South Bend shooting
50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts...
Stevensville restaurant co-owner charged with criminal sexual misconduct, kidnapping appears in court
The winter weather season is off to a deadly start after heavy snow last week in Cass County...
UPDATE: Victims of deadly car fire in Cass County identified
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission
Rezoning for tiny houses approved by Mishawaka Plan Commission

Latest News

Indiana Dept. of Health running out of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
If you’re looking for a new RV for your next adventure on the road, head to the Century Center...
Valley RV & Camping Show returns to Century Center
South Bend Police investigating an overnight shooting in the 1900 block of Marine Street.
Three injured in South Bend shooting
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy with a Few Isolated Snow Showers Thursday