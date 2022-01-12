Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Ally’s wish

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - There are hundreds of Indiana foster children who are without parents.  They’re on a list of children available for adoption. Many of them are teenagers who are uncertain about their future.  School, activities, friends and family can cause enough worry.

15-year-old Allyson, also known as Ally, is tired of wondering if she will have a place to call home.

Ally is hoping a new family will adopt her.  She’s had a tough life being bounced around in the care of the state.

“(I’ve) been in facilities since I was three years old.  I’ve been in multiple facilities.  I don’t even know how many.  I lost count after ten,” said Ally.

Ally admits she’s still hurt by her past and she’s eager to start fresh with dependable parents who love and support her.

When asked what she wants in a new family, Ally’s response was very direct.

“I want someone who will keep their promises,” said Ally.

New places and new goals are something that she looks forward to.  Ally is working on her cooking skills and really isn’t picky about favorite foods.  She likes to play games on her iPad and is good with technology.   Most of all, she is willing to try.   That includes giving someone a chance.

“If you get to know a person, they might start out snooty, but then they’re really nice,” said Ally.

Ally is really nice and wants people to love her, not judge her.

“God put us in this world for a reason, not to be judged. He put us in this world for a purpose, not to be judged all your life,” said Ally.

Click here for more information about Ally and the Indiana Adoption Program.

