Visitation held Tuesday for Drake Price

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Warsaw community is paying its respects to 16-year-old Drake Price after he died unexpectedly in his sleep this past weekend.

Drake had several surgeries over the last five years after being diagnosed with a benign brain tumor while battling other health issues.

An aspiring police officer, Drake became an honorary member of the Warsaw Police Department and received patches from forces as far as Australia -- and even from U.S. Capitol Police.

Visitation was held Tuesday at Titus Funeral Home. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Drake’s family cover costs for his funeral, which is Wednesday morning.

