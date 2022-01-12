Advertisement

University of Notre Dame named in class action financial aid suit

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is being named in a lawsuit against 16 elite schools across the U.S.

It’s a class action suit that accuses the school of being part of an alleged conspiracy that raised prices for financial aid recipients. The suit says that resulted in overcharging more than 170,000 students for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Plaintiffs are asking for a class action jury trial. It was filed on Sunday in Federal court.

The lawsuit names Brown University, California Institute of Technology, University of Chicago, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania, Rice University, Vanderbilt University and Yale University as defendants.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the semi, identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, was taken into custody and...
Man arrested in central Indiana after traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine
As of Monday morning, Dr. Michelle Bache reports 33 people are waiting in the emergency room...
Patients dying waiting for a hospital bed at Elkhart General Hospital
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

24-year-old Mark Wright Jr. has been charged with murder, as well as carrying a gun without a...
Man charged with murder in Michigan City shooting
Drake Price, 16, of Warsaw passed away on Friday.
Visitation held Tuesday for Drake Price
Mike Brey controlling minutes with 7-man rotation
"Exponential" was the word used today to describe the spread of omicron in the state of Michigan.
Michigan deals with increased COVID-19 cases amid spread of omicron variant
Kayla Miller, Michiana Crimes Stoppers coordinator, breaks down how folks can receive up to...
Michiana Crime Stoppers increase payout to $2,500 for homicide tips