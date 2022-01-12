University of Notre Dame named in class action financial aid suit

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is being named in a lawsuit against 16 elite schools across the U.S.

It’s a class action suit that accuses the school of being part of an alleged conspiracy that raised prices for financial aid recipients. The suit says that resulted in overcharging more than 170,000 students for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Plaintiffs are asking for a class action jury trial. It was filed on Sunday in Federal court.

The lawsuit names Brown University, California Institute of Technology, University of Chicago, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania, Rice University, Vanderbilt University and Yale University as defendants.

