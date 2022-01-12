Advertisement

A Rosie Place for Children rolls out ‘Power the Season’ initiative

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new initiative at A Rosie Place for Children, and it’s changing even more lives.

The non-profit provides sleepovers and a place of respite for children who are medically fragile at no cost.

In September, they rolled out ‘Power the Season,’ a fundraising campaign aimed at finding an investor for each season of the year.

“For three months, they will be able to power that entire season. That will allow children to have sleepovers, nurses to be trained, anybody that we hire, programs that we start, events that we have,” said Tieal Bishop, CEO of A Rosie Place for Children. “Any major improvements on the building, all of that is because of this transformational gift.”

To learn more about ‘Power the Season’ or to learn more about A Rosie Place for Children, click here.

