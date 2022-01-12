Advertisement

Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting

FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he’s being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Crumbley’s attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley stood mute Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
The driver of the semi, identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, was taken into custody and...
Man arrested in central Indiana after traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine
As of Monday morning, Dr. Michelle Bache reports 33 people are waiting in the emergency room...
Patients dying waiting for a hospital bed at Elkhart General Hospital
All eastbound lanes were reopened after 2 p.m.
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes on Indiana Toll Road reopen after semi fire
The new location on Eddy Street will open on January 12.
Noodles & Company opens first South Bend location

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that an agreement was reached for classes to...
Democrats try to stamp out school closures as virus surges
The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records...
Jan. 6 committee request interview, records from McCarthy
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Biden pays silent tribute as Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
As COVID hospitalizations shatter records, health experts say just about everyone will be...
Omicron will impact 'just about everyone,' official says