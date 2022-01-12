Advertisement

Niles Community Schools moving to remote learning for rest of week due to transportation staffing shortage

(Niles Community Schools)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Due to a transportation staffing shortage, Niles Community Schools is switching to remote learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.

Students are expected to participate in their regular school schedule using the technology devices the district has provided.

On both remoted days, lunch will be provided at Niles High School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for all district students. The meals will be free and no identification will be required.

For more details on what these upcoming remote learning days will call for, click here for a full letter that was sent out to families in the district.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after student stabbed at Adams HS
The driver of the semi, identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, was taken into custody and...
Man arrested in central Indiana after traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine
As of Monday morning, Dr. Michelle Bache reports 33 people are waiting in the emergency room...
Patients dying waiting for a hospital bed at Elkhart General Hospital
All eastbound lanes were reopened after 2 p.m.
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes on Indiana Toll Road reopen after semi fire
The new location on Eddy Street will open on January 12.
Noodles & Company opens first South Bend location

Latest News

In September, they rolled out ‘Power the Season,’ a fundraising campaign aimed at finding an...
A Rosie Place for Children rolls out ‘Power the Season’ initiative
WNDU Wide Look AT Snow
WNDU Wide Look AT Snow
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and Mild with a Few Rain/Snow Showers
Holcomb spoke to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House Chamber and...
Gov. Holcomb delivers 6th State of the State address