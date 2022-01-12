Niles Community Schools moving to remote learning for rest of week due to transportation staffing shortage

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Due to a transportation staffing shortage, Niles Community Schools is switching to remote learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.

Students are expected to participate in their regular school schedule using the technology devices the district has provided.

On both remoted days, lunch will be provided at Niles High School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for all district students. The meals will be free and no identification will be required.

For more details on what these upcoming remote learning days will call for, click here for a full letter that was sent out to families in the district.

