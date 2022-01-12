Man charged with murder in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder after a shooting on Christmas Eve in Michigan City.

On Dec. 24, 2021, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 10th Street and Wabash Street. They later found 20-year-old London Long on the sidewalk on the west side of Wabash Street, just north of West 11th Street. Long died on scene.

24-year-old Mark Wright Jr. has been charged with murder, as well as carrying a gun without a license. Wright is being held on a $1 million bond.

Press release from Michigan City Police Department:

On December 24, 2021 at approximately 3:39 pm, Officers with the Michigan City Police Department began to hear gunfire in the area of 10th and Wabash St. While on their way to the area, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center advised the officers that they were receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area of West 11th Street and Wabash Street. Michigan City Police Officers, Indiana State Police Officers, Michigan City Firefighters and LaPorte County EMS all responded to the scene where they located a subject lying on the sidewalk on the west side of Wabash Street just north of West 11th Street.

The subject, who suffered an apparent gunshot wound, was determined to be deceased upon their arrival. The victim’s family was located and identified the male as London Lamonte Long, a 20-yearold from Michigan City.

Detectives continued to speak with witnesses, search for video surveillance and collect/process evidence from this case investigation to identify any suspect(s) from this investigation. This investigation was turned over to the LaPorte County Prosecutors Office for review and charges were filed in LaPorte County Superior Court #1 against 24-year-old, Mark Anthony Wright Jr. for Murder, a Felony.

On January 7th, at approximately 08:30am, Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 and Detective Bureau located and arrested Wright in connection with the homicide of London Long. Wright is also charged with Carrying and Handgun without a License, A-Misdemeanor and is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond. Wright is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Superior Court #1 on January 11th, 2022 at 8:30am.

The Michigan City Police Department would like to thank the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office and LaPorte County Superior Court #1 Judge Jamie Oss for their assistance with this investigation. MCPD would ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the lead detective , Detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221 ext. 1088 or email him at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

