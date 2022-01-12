Advertisement

Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

By Jessica Brown and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TABOR, S.D. (KTIV/Gray News) – A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot brownies he baked to a card game at a senior center.

KTIV reports court documents say several people called 911 Jan. 4 for possible poisoning at the Tabor Senior Center.

Each of the patients had been at the senior center for a card game earlier that day.

After investigating, the responding deputy believed that all patients were under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies brought to the center.

According to officials, 46-year-old Michael Koranda, an elementary school teacher, told police he had baked a pan of brownies using half a pound of THC butter he had gotten over the weekend in Colorado.

His mother took the brownies to her card game, not knowing they were made with THC.

Koranda was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

