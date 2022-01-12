First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and Mild with a Few Rain/Snow Showers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy at times with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 30s during the afternoon. A few rain/snow showers are possible. No accumulation expected. These showers will be very brief and move out by the afternoon. Not everyone will see these. High of 38.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and calm overnight with temperatures dropping back into the lower 20s. Low of 23.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a northerly breeze by the afternoon. A few snow showers are possible during the middle of the day and into the afternoon. These snow showers will be confined to the lakeshore and areas near the lake. Otherwise, we are cloudy and staying mild. High of 35.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering snow showers during the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping as cooler air flows into Michiana. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s. High of 28.

LONGE RANGE: Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 20s for highs during the weekend. Next week it does look like highs will come back in the lower 30s before taking another dip near the end of the month. More chances of snow look more likely by the end of next week and into the end of January.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, January 11th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 32

Tuesday’s Low: 7

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.1″

