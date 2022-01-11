Advertisement

Upcoming blood drives at Niles Community Schools

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - January is National Blood Donor Month. And to recognize it, Niles Community Schools is hosting blood drives throughout the month.

You can donate blood at the dates, times and locations listed in the picture below:

As an incentive, donors will receive a free hoodie from the South Bend Medical Foundation, and donors who recruit someone to donate will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, and must weigh at least 110 pounds in order to give blood.

