Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes on Indiana Toll Road closed between Mishawaka and Elkhart

Officials say this closure is due to a truck fire near mile marker 88.
Officials say this closure is due to a truck fire near mile marker 88.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is currently investigating a semi-tractor trailer fire on the eastbound lanes of the I-80/90 Toll Road.

It happened at the 88.8 mile marker in Elkhart County. No injuries have been reported.

Eastbound lanes of traffic are shut down.  Troopers are diverting eastbound traffic off of the Toll Road at the 83 mile marker exit. However, the road is backed up for several miles. You’re asked to avoid the Toll Road, or get off of it if possible.

It is unclear when the eastbound lanes will be reopened.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the semi, identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, was taken into custody and...
Man arrested in central Indiana after traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine
As of Monday morning, Dr. Michelle Bache reports 33 people are waiting in the emergency room...
Patients dying waiting for a hospital bed at Elkhart General Hospital
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Only warming into the 20s on Tuesday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

Some residents on a stretch of roadway where no trucks are allowed say the rule is routinely...
Residents express traffic concerns near intersection of Poppy Road, Old Cleveland Road
The detour will be Snow Road to Cleveland Avenue to Browntown Road.
Holden Road in Berrien County closed
Crews have closed off the outer lane, which is allowing workers to repair the eroding riverbank...
Lincolnway East riverbank repairs expected to be complete by mid-January
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple Michiana closures