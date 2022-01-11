TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes on Indiana Toll Road closed between Mishawaka and Elkhart
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is currently investigating a semi-tractor trailer fire on the eastbound lanes of the I-80/90 Toll Road.
It happened at the 88.8 mile marker in Elkhart County. No injuries have been reported.
Eastbound lanes of traffic are shut down. Troopers are diverting eastbound traffic off of the Toll Road at the 83 mile marker exit. However, the road is backed up for several miles. You’re asked to avoid the Toll Road, or get off of it if possible.
It is unclear when the eastbound lanes will be reopened.
