South Bend Common Council votes to approve SVU agreement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the Mishawaka Common Council voted to approve the Special Victims Unit agreement between South Bend and Mishawaka last Monday, South Bend Common Council had it’s say.

The agreement has been created due to personnel shortages that caused the city of South Bend to disband it’s Metro Homicide Unit.

“This allows the unit to continue to function but still provide as many officers on the ground to the city of South Bend Police Department as we can provide,” said Troy Warner, the Legal Advisor for the Sheriff and South Bend 4th District Common Councilman.

Warner told 16 News Now that multiple agencies and organizations are coming together to help make this agreement possible.

“This happens in partnership with social service agencies, with the family justice center, with the YWCA, with the Casey Center, uhm, so the victims get some support in addition to having our officers there on scene investigating the crimes,” said Warner.

South Bend’s Police Chief says that the agreement isn’t just about helping the community, it is also helping police officers.

“With that also comes an immediate resource within the police department. When officers are in a separate building, separate location, working on different things, that information isn’t often shared, or there’s a delay in that shared information. Right now when it’s in-house, you have immediate information sharing and immediate response as well,” said Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

The bill has passed and is headed to County Council and the Board of Commissioners.

