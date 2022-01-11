Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Wabash teen

Katelin Rogers was last seen at 11:36 Tuesday morning in a black 2015 Ford Explorer with...
Katelin Rogers was last seen at 11:36 Tuesday morning in a black 2015 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate 496RBA.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 13-year-old Katelin Rogers.

Katelin is 5′3″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has red hair with brown eyes, and last seen at 11:36 Tuesday morning in a black 2015 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate 496RBA.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the semi, identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, was taken into custody and...
Man arrested in central Indiana after traffic stop leads to discovery of $2 million worth of cocaine
As of Monday morning, Dr. Michelle Bache reports 33 people are waiting in the emergency room...
Patients dying waiting for a hospital bed at Elkhart General Hospital
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
1 student stabbed at John Adams High School
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

The Warsaw community is paying its respects to 16-year-old Drake Price after he died...
Visitation held Tuesday for Drake Price
24-year-old Mark Wright Jr. has been charged with murder, as well as carrying a gun without a...
Man charged with murder in Michigan City shooting
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: 1/11/2022