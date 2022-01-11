Police investigating stabbing at John Adams High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - John Adams High School in South Bend was on lockdown Tuesday morning after South Bend Community School Corporation officials say a student was stabbed there.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is being treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.

District officials and police say the stabbing happened around 8 a.m. before the school day started. The circumstances around it haven’t been released at this time. The lockdown was lifted at 11:30 a.m.

A school resource officer called for backup after the stabbing occurred. Ruszkowski says the school resource officer did everything he was supposed to do in that situation.

Police believe there’s only one victim. Ruszkowski says he believes all the people who’ve been detained for questioning are minors. There are also representatives from the Juvenile Justice Center coming on board with the investigation, should any charges come from this.

“I just hope my kid is safe, and the people who are hurt are going to be okay, and all this craziness can stop,” Brian J. Sandock, a parent of an Adams High School student.

“Our thoughts and our hearts go out to the family, as well as all the families that were impacted today by the lockdown,” says Dr. Todd Cummings, SBCSC superintendent. “We’ve notified our families. We will be releasing more information as it becomes available.”

